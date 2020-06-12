Jon Batiste Announces "We Are: A Revival" To Take Place Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Juilliard-educated instrumentalist is looking to offer inspiration and hope through music.

(AllHipHop News) The Barclays Center plaza became one of the central locations for #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations in New York City. Following the cop-related murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Brooklyn venue has been described as an "accidental town square" where people gathered to peacefully protest against police violence and systemic racism.

Louisiana-raised musician Jon Batiste is linking with the Sing For Hope organization to present the "WE ARE: A REVIVAL" on June 12 at 5 pm outside the Barclays Center. The event is being described as "a celebration of Black lives through live music."

The upcoming performance by Batiste, band members, and friends follows the "WE ARE: THE PROTEST" which took place on June 6. That procession included a New Orleans-influenced second line marching throughout NYC from Union Square to the Empire State Building.

"WE ARE is a movement in response to all that’s going on in the world today. We are the ones to change the world. We are the golden ones," says Batiste. Besides being an artistic voice in the political movement, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter also serves as the bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



PHOTO CREDIT: Yumi Matsuo Studio