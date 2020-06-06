Jordan Brand Commits $100M to Social Justice

Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand makes a financial commitment to a much-needed change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

(AllHipHop News) Michael Jordan is stepping up to the plate.

The basketball icon, and his Jordan Brand, plans to commit $100 million to organizations dedicated to serving communities of color and are focused on social justice and education.

The money will be spread over the next 10 years, “ensuring racial equality,” the company announced.

In addition to the Jordan Brand’s commitment, parent company, Nike, is also making sure they do their part in supporting Black communities. They have committed $40 million over the course of four years.

Nike’s activism comes after the announcement of a video ad they released last week that called us all out. “For once, don’t do it. Let’s not pretend there’s not a problem in America,” the video opened.

Jordan has stood by protestors, after the death of George Floyd, proclaiming that “we have had enough” when it comes to the racism and violence people of color face in this country.

This act of charity follows his recent donation to charity, as he shared proceeds from “The Last Dance” documentary to “charitable causes.” Despite being criticized in the past for not doing enough for the Black community, Jordan’s philanthropic work was listed and shared on NBA.com last year.

MJ knows that money, alone, isn’t the only solution to combatting racism. But he hopes that his tremendous financial commitment to these organizations will start a conversation to help end our country’s ingrained racism. One that he, himself, has witnessed throughout his life as an African American.