AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jordan Peele Gathers Black Creatives To Help Healthcare Workers

AllHipHop Staff

Jordan Peele is organizing on behalf of healthcare workers fighting COVID-19's resurgence.

(AllHipHop News) Jordan Peele and the team behind HBO's "Lovecraft Country" are among the black creatives sponsoring meals for healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "Get Out" filmmaker has backed his fellow Lovecraft Country executive producers Jonathan Kidd and Sonya Wintton-Odamtten in rallying more than 40 of their peers to sponsor meals to healthcare workers in majority-black neighborhoods.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deliveries have been going out weekly across the U.S., with sponsorship from black entertainment industry figures including Peele and his firm Monkeypaw Productions, The Chi's Robin Thede and Ayanna Floyd, Queen Sugar's Anthony Sparks, JaSheika James and JaNeika James of Empire, First Wives Club creator Tracy Oliver, and How to Get Away with Murder's Maisha Closson.

The project is the latest from Frontline Foods, which has teamed with World Central Kitchen and chef Jose Andres to push for donations that help restaurants closed during the pandemic stay solvent by providing takeaway meals for hospital and healthcare.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Graymalkin

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

As expected, Kanye West is drawing intense criticism after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Fans Risk Their Lives To See Rapper At Fourth Of July Show

DaBaby and his fans threw caution to the wind in the middle of a resurgence of COVID-19, to party at a 4th of July show.

AllHipHop Staff