Jordan Peele Gathers Black Creatives To Help Healthcare Workers

Jordan Peele is organizing on behalf of healthcare workers fighting COVID-19's resurgence.

(AllHipHop News) Jordan Peele and the team behind HBO's "Lovecraft Country" are among the black creatives sponsoring meals for healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "Get Out" filmmaker has backed his fellow Lovecraft Country executive producers Jonathan Kidd and Sonya Wintton-Odamtten in rallying more than 40 of their peers to sponsor meals to healthcare workers in majority-black neighborhoods.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deliveries have been going out weekly across the U.S., with sponsorship from black entertainment industry figures including Peele and his firm Monkeypaw Productions, The Chi's Robin Thede and Ayanna Floyd, Queen Sugar's Anthony Sparks, JaSheika James and JaNeika James of Empire, First Wives Club creator Tracy Oliver, and How to Get Away with Murder's Maisha Closson.

The project is the latest from Frontline Foods, which has teamed with World Central Kitchen and chef Jose Andres to push for donations that help restaurants closed during the pandemic stay solvent by providing takeaway meals for hospital and healthcare.