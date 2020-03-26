Joyner Lucas Celebrates Will Smith-Inspired "Will” Music Video Trending At #1 On YouTube

“I'm feeling like Will. I think I'm a prince. I'm feeling myself.”

(AllHipHop News) It did not take long for Joyner Lucas to see his name at the top of YouTube's trending page. Yesterday, he released the new music video for “Will," and it collected 3 million views in just 18 hours.

"#1 in the WORLD let’s go!!!!!!!!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽@willsmith," wrote Lucas on Instagram. The creative clip drew inspiration from the classic 1990s television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which starred rapper-turned-actor Will Smith.

The “Will’ MV also shows Joyner dressed up as iconic characters from Smith’s motion pictures like Bad Boys, Men In Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, and Aladdin. He ends the clip with a soundbite from his entertainment idol.

Will Smith saw the visual tribute and responded to the Massachusetts emcee on his own IG page. Big Willie posted, "WOW!!! That’s Crazy! #Humbled @joynerlucas."

Lucas then reposted the icon's vid with the caption, "🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🌹🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽is this real life??? Bruh I need to take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now @willsmith."

Grammy-nominated rhymer Joyner Lucas is set to release his debut studio album, ADHD, on March 27 via Twenty Nine Music Group. The 18-track project will feature Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Fabolous, and King OSF.