Joyner Lucas Makes Epic Will Smith Dedication And Will Responds!

Joyner Lucas takes his craft to the next level with incredible Will Smith song.

(AllHipHop News) Joyner Lucas has consistently tested the limits of creativity and lyricism in Hip-Hop, but rapper has taken things to the next level by giving rapper/actor/mogul Will Smith his respect as a living icon.

The rapper created a video simply called "Will" that pays homage to the Philadelphia magistrate by traversing through several of his hit movies like Bad Boys, Men in Black, Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin, and even Shark Tale. Of course, "The Fresh Prince" kicks it off. But, the rapper impressively acts as Smith using wardrobe changes, morphing hairstyles and immaculate CGI.

Check it out:

Will Smith has responded to the video already and said he hopes to meet Joyner Lucas in the future.