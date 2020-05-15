Joyner Lucas Recruits Will Smith For "Will" Remix

The entertainment icon calls the younger emcee a legend in the making.

(AllHipHop News) Back in March, Joyner Lucas paid homage to Will Smith with a track titled "Will." The song's music video featured references to Smith's roles in projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, and Men In Black.

Lucas got the ultimate co-sign from the iconic rapper-turned-actor. Will Smith added an extended verse to an official remix to the "Will" single.

The Philadelphia-raised entertainer name-dropped Nelson Mandela, Julius Erving, Muhammad Ali, DJ Jazzy Jeff, James Avery, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Martin Lawrence. He also praised Joyner Lucas for pushing limits.

"Will" lives on Lucas's debut studio album ADHD. The LP includes guest appearances by Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Timbaland, and Fabolous. ADHD opened at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart with 39,000 units.