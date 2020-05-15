AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Joyner Lucas Recruits Will Smith For "Will" Remix

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The entertainment icon calls the younger emcee a legend in the making.

(AllHipHop News) Back in March, Joyner Lucas paid homage to Will Smith with a track titled "Will." The song's music video featured references to Smith's roles in projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, and Men In Black.

Lucas got the ultimate co-sign from the iconic rapper-turned-actor. Will Smith added an extended verse to an official remix to the "Will" single. 

The Philadelphia-raised entertainer name-dropped Nelson Mandela, Julius Erving, Muhammad Ali, DJ Jazzy Jeff, James Avery, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Martin Lawrence. He also praised Joyner Lucas for pushing limits. 

"Will" lives on Lucas's debut studio album ADHD. The LP includes guest appearances by Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Timbaland, and Fabolous. ADHD opened at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart with 39,000 units.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
realest357
realest357

This dope. The original from Joyner was dope too....music with meaning

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Claims Game Gave Wack 100 His House; Pursues Publishing Payments

A woman trying to wrangle $7 million out of rap star Game is seeking a restraining order against the Compton rapper to prevent him from working with Wack 100 to hide his assets.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Private Funeral Service For Little Richard

Little Richard's Alma Mater to host private funeral.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner Why He Left G.O.OD. Music And How He Prepped For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

AllHipHop Staff

Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Alexis "Chink" Harris reminds Maryland to "Mask Up."

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

Calling on long-time friend and collaborator, Ludacris reveals new music with Timbaland on the way.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

Snoop Dogg is hoping Jay-Z is down for a Verzuz battle.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Lisa8616

Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is back with new music and he's flexing his business skills in the process.

Kershaw St. Jawnson