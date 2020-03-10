AllHipHop
JT From City Girls Celebrates Freedom From Prison

AllHipHop Staff

JT from City Girls celebrated the first night in her own bed in almost two years.

(AllHipHop News) City Girls rapper JT is finally back in her own home after completing her custody sentence relating to charges of identity theft.

The Miami, Florida-based star, who rose to fame with bandmate Yung Miami after featuring on Drake's 2018 hit "In My Feelings," was released from prison in October after serving 16 months behind bars for credit card fraud, but was then transferred to a halfway house, where she had to spend the last part of her sentence.

JT, real name Jatavia Johnson, was officially released from federal custody on Friday.

She celebrated spending the first night in her own bed in almost two years by sharing a series of selfies on Instagram.

However, the 27-year-old will have to remain on her best behavior as she will now spend a year on probation, during which she will have to submit to a random drug test within the first 15 days, and steer clear of firearms and controlled substances.

She will also have to perform 200 hours of community service.

