Judge Confirms, Kanye West Loses Wisconsin...By Seconds!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West is officially off the ballot in Wisconsin, in another blow to the rapper's bid for President of the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West’s journey to be the 46th president of the United States has hit another bump in the road.

A Wisconsin judge has ruled that he does not qualify to be on the ballot this upcoming November.

The judge made his ruling on Friday, September 11, thus reaffirming a decision made by a bipartisan state elections commission.

Ye did not meet the requirements because he submitted his ballot just seconds after the 5 p.m. filing deadline.

"The unfortunate fact is this dispute could have been avoided had the West representatives simply arrived earlier," Brown County Circuit Judge John Zakowski ruled. "Candidates need to plan ahead and arrive in time to get into the building and file the papers in the office of the commission prior to the deadline, there are no exceptions under the statute or the relevant case law."

The court had already put a hold on the mailing of absentee ballots because there is another dispute surrounding another candidate Howie Hawkins, who is representing The Green Party.

Wisconsin is a swing state that was won by President Trump in 2016.

This year, the polls show that this contest will be narrow again and the Democrat's concern is that both West and Hawkins will siphon votes from their presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

During the 2016 election, The Green Party’s candidate Jill Stein received 31,006 votes in Wisconsin, helping Donald Trump win over Hillary Clinton by 22,177.

October 29th is the last day for most voters to ask for a ballot by mail and returned ballots must be received by 8 p.m. (the time polls close) on Election Day, November 3rd.

