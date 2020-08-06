Juelz Santana Returns To Social Media After Being Release From Prison

"Free at last #ImBack #SantanaFree 🙏🏾💯✔️."

(AllHipHop News) LaRon "Juelz Santana" James is a free man again. On Wednesday, the "There It Go (The Whistle Song)" rapper was released from the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Virginia.

Santana quickly jumped on Instagram to share new photos of himself for his 2.2 million followers. One post featured the 38-year-old New Yorker reuniting with his children.

"I missed my family. GOD is good!!! #FreeAtLast #ImBack 🙏🏾💯✔️," wrote Santana in the pictures' caption. A few hours later, he added, "5 months No Cut.. Should I keep the Beard or [Nah]??? #FreeAtlast #ImmmBack 🙏🏾💯✔️."

Santana was sentenced to 27 months in 2018. Earlier that year, a loaded .38-caliber handgun was found in his luggage at the Newark Liberty International Airport. The Dipset spitter initially fled the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.