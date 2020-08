Juelz Santana Returns To Social Media After Being Release From Prison

"Free at last #ImBack #SantanaFree πŸ™πŸΎπŸ’―βœ”οΈ."

(AllHipHop News) LaRon "Juelz Santana" James is a free man again. On Wednesday, the "There It Go (The Whistle Song)" rapper was released from the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Virginia.

Santana quickly jumped on Instagram to share new photos of himself for his 2.2 million followers. One post featured the 38-year-old New Yorker reuniting with his children.

"I missed my family. GOD is good!!! #FreeAtLast #ImBack πŸ™πŸΎπŸ’―βœ”οΈ," wrote Santana in the pictures' caption. A few hours later, he added, "5 months No Cut.. Should I keep the Beard or [Nah]??? #FreeAtlast #ImmmBack πŸ™πŸΎπŸ’―βœ”οΈ."

Santana was sentenced to Β 27 months in 2018. Earlier that year, Β a loaded .38-caliber handgun was found in his luggage at Β the Β Newark Liberty International Airport. The Β Dipset spitter initially fled the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.