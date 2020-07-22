AllHipHop
Juice WRLD Dominating U.K. Charts Too

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD's new album is on fire all over the world.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Juice Wrld's posthumous release Legends Never Die has beaten The Streets' latest record to the top of the U.K. albums chart.

The third studio album by the hip-hop star, who died in December, tops Friday's Official Charts Company rundown due to strong streaming figures that contributed 97% of his 22,500 chart sales.

Mike Skinner's group's None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, is new at number two and is the U.K.'s best-selling album on vinyl this week.

Another deceased rapper, Pop Smoke, is at three with Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, while Aussie rockers DMA's are at four with The Glow.

Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent completes the top five.

Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's viral hit Savage Love holds on to number one on the singles chart for a third week, with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" staying put at two.

Soaring to three is Joel Corry and MNEK's "Head & Heart" with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" falling to four. Topic and A7S' "Breaking Me" rounds out the top five.

