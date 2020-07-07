Juice WRLD Expected To Crush The Charts With Posthumous Release

Some of Juice WRLD's final recordings will be released this Friday, and fans cannot wait.

(AllHipHop News) Tragic rapper Juice Wrld is poised for a chart return with the release of his first posthumous album this Friday.

The "Lucid Dreams" MC passed away from an accidental overdose in December and on Monday, label bosses at Grade A Productions and Interscope Records revealed fans would soon get to hear some of the hip-hop star's final recordings on his upcoming project, Legends Never Die.

They also unveiled the single "Life Is a Mess," which features Juice reunited with pop star Halsey, with whom he had worked on the remix to her Without Me hit last year.

Officials had previously shared the posthumous songs "Righteous" and "Tell Me U Luv Me."

Meanwhile, label executives are celebrating the launch of Legends Never Die with a special merchandise line, in collaboration with bosses at gaming firm FaZe Clan, to remember Juice's passion for video games and paintballing.

The rapper's manager, Peter Jideonwo, tells Billboard: "Juice really loved gaming and loved the FaZe guys. They did an amazing job on this merch line and we are so glad to see this collaboration is coming out in honor of Legends Never Die.