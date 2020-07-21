Juice WRLD Joins An Exclusive List Of Acts To Have Five Songs In The Top 10 Simultaneously

Polo G and The Kid LAROI made it into the Top 10 for the first time thanks to the rapper/singer.

(AllHipHop News) Once again, Juice WRLD is making history following his passing in December 2019. The late recording artist became just the fifth rapper to have a posthumous #1 album, and he also joined a particular pantheon for the singles chart.

Billboard revealed five songs from Juice's Legends Never Die made it into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 this week. His name now lives besides Drake and The Beatles as the only acts to ever have at least that many songs in the Top 10 at the same time.

Juice WRLD currently has 17 records on the Hot 100. "Come & Go" with Marshmellow debuted at #2. It was also the most-streamed song of the week. His career total of entries on the chart now stands at 48.

In addition, the Chicago-bred performer helped Polo G and The Kid LAROI earn their first Top 10 song with "Hate The Other Side" landing at #10. Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die also features Trippie Redd and Halsey.