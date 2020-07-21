AllHipHop
Juice WRLD Joins Elite Club WIth "Legends Never Die"

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD Sets A Chart Record With New Album "Legends Never Die"

(AllHipHop News) Juice WRLD has joined an elite U.S. chart club after becoming one of only three acts to land five songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 in the same week.

The late rapper, who died in December, matches the Beatles and Drake by picking up half the top 10 with songs like "Come & Go," which debuts at two, and "Wishing Well" at five.

The tragic star's posthumous album, Legends Never Die, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 countdown on Sunday.

DaBaby scores the top spot on the Hot 100 for a sixth week with his Roddy Ricch collaboration "Rockstar," while Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin," featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, holds at three and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" slides two spots to four.

