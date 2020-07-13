AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Album Projected To Have Huge Sales Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The project already broke Spotify's first-day debut record for 2020 with 74.6 million streams.

(AllHipHop News) The current #1 album in America is the posthumous release Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon by Pop Smoke. Yet another LP from a deceased rapper is predicted to lead the album chart next week.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the first-week sales projection range for Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die is between 400,000- 440,000 album-equivalent units. Of that total, 110,000-125,000 units are expected to be from pure sales. 

If those numbers hold up, Legends Never Die will far surpass the first week sales for Juice's Goodbye & Good Riddance (39K units) in 2018 and Death Race for Love (165K units) in 2019. Legends would also be among the highest debuts of 2020 along with The Weeknd's After Hours (444K units) and BTS's Map of the Soul: 7 (422K). 

Plus, Legends Never Die is on pace to collect around 400 million on-demand audio streams in its first week of release. Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake currently holds the 2020 record for most first-week streams with 376 million plays.

The 21-track Legends Never Die features Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, and Halsey. Production was provided by Marshmello, Rick Rubin, Dr. Luke, Skrillex Ronny J, DY Krazy, Take a Daytrip, Rex Kudo, and more.

Juice WRLD (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) passed on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21. A medical examiner concluded that Higgins died as a result of toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine. The Chicago native reportedly swallowed several pills as law enforcement officers began searching the private jet he traveled on from Los Angeles to his hometown.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Empire' Actor Bryshere "Yazz" Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The Goodyear Police Department releases a statement and a mugshot.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

AllHipHop Staff

Chance The Rapper Rejects Getting An "Endorsement" From Terry Crews

Twitter had a field day after Chano backed Kanye West being the next President of the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Tekashi 6ix9ine Flees The Internet For His Safety

The rap star deactivated his Instagram account due to fears for his safety as he prepares to come off house arrest.

AllHipHop Staff

by

power_720

Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" Named Top Digital Single In RIAA's 2020 Mid-Year Report

Albums by Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert earned Platinum plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby Scores Three Songs In The Top 10 With "Rockstar," "Whats Poppin" & "For The Night"

The North Carolina native earns his fourth career Top Tenner.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Talib Kweli To Present 'Cultural Currency' Album For Patreon Subscribers

The Javotti Media head is offering his followers a unique set of benefits via the content service.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

IDK Addresses Race Relations During TV Performance Debut On 'The Late Show'

Watch the DMV representative run through his track "No Cable" on the CBS program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon Fired By MTV For Incendiary Comments About Jewish

Nick Cannon has been speaking his truth, but those word have him out of one of his jobs.

illseed

YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth & More Detained By Police During Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists want the cops involved in the 26-year-old EMT's death to be held accountable in the court of law.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)