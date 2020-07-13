Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Album Projected To Have Huge Sales Week

The project already broke Spotify's first-day debut record for 2020 with 74.6 million streams.

(AllHipHop News) The current #1 album in America is the posthumous release Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon by Pop Smoke. Yet another LP from a deceased rapper is predicted to lead the album chart next week.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the first-week sales projection range for Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die is between 400,000- 440,000 album-equivalent units. Of that total, 110,000-125,000 units are expected to be from pure sales.

If those numbers hold up, Legends Never Die will far surpass the first week sales for Juice's Goodbye & Good Riddance (39K units) in 2018 and Death Race for Love (165K units) in 2019. Legends would also be among the highest debuts of 2020 along with The Weeknd's After Hours (444K units) and BTS's Map of the Soul: 7 (422K).

Plus, Legends Never Die is on pace to collect around 400 million on-demand audio streams in its first week of release. Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake currently holds the 2020 record for most first-week streams with 376 million plays.

The 21-track Legends Never Die features Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, and Halsey. Production was provided by Marshmello, Rick Rubin, Dr. Luke, Skrillex Ronny J, DY Krazy, Take a Daytrip, Rex Kudo, and more.

Juice WRLD (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) passed on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21. A medical examiner concluded that Higgins died as a result of toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine. The Chicago native reportedly swallowed several pills as law enforcement officers began searching the private jet he traveled on from Los Angeles to his hometown.