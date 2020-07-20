AllHipHop
Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Opens At No. 1 With Fourth-Largest Streaming Week Of All Time

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The late Chicago-raised rhymer is still making history.

(AllHipHop News) There were a lot of listeners that wanted to hear the new posthumous album from Juice WRLD. Legends Never Die dropped on July 10, and the collection easily hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With 497,000 first-week units, Juice WRLD scored the highest sales week for any project released in 2020. He surpassed The Weeknd’s After Hours which came out the gate with 444,000 units in March.

Additionally, Legends Never Die amassed more than 422 million on-demand streams in its first week of release. That total is also the largest of the year and the fourth-largest streaming week for an LP in history.

Hip Hop still controls the Top 5 albums on the all-time streaming list. Drake’s Scorpion (746 million), Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V (433 million), Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (431), Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die (423 million), and Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake (400 million) lead that rankings.

Juice WRLD became just the fifth deceased Hip Hop artist to have a posthumous album hit #1. Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon managed to top the chart a week ago. The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, and XXXTentacion have also had projects lead the Billboard 200 after their deaths.

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon slipped to #2 on the latest chart by collecting another 110,000 equivalent album units in its second week. R&B songstress Summer Walker scored her second Top 10 album with the Life On Earth EP debuting at #8.

