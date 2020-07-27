Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

Jhené Aiko returns to the Top 10 region.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of the late Juice WRLD are still consuming his posthumous album, Legends Never Die, at a high rate. The project collected another 162,000 units in its second week of release.

That total was enough to keep Legends Never Die in the #1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks. One week ago, Juice WRLD debuted in the top spot with 497,000 units.

Another LP from a recently deceased Hip Hop artist also brought in a six-figure haul over the latest Billboard 200 tracking period. Pop Smoke’s former #1, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, remained at #2 with 138,000 third-week units.

Jhené Aiko jumped back into the Top 10, thanks to Chilombo rising from #43 to #6. The huge chart boost was aided by the deluxe version of the album. Lil Baby’s My Turn (#5), Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (#7), DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby (#8), and The Weeknd’s After Hours (#10) are still among the ten most-consumed albums of the week.