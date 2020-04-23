AllHipHop
Juice Wrld's Mom Launches Funds For People With Mental Health Issues

AllHipHop Staff

Juice Wrld's mother is already doing some great things with his money.

(AllHipHop News) Juice Wrld's mother has set up a fund to help young people facing mental health issues, in the wake of her rapper son's accidental overdose last year.

Carmela Wallace announced on Wednesday that she is launching the Live Free 999 fund, which will support programs that help youths with addiction issues, anxiety, and depression.

She's hoping that in setting up the fund, she can help honor the legacy her son, real name Jarad Higgins, left behind.

“Young people around the world were truly touched by Jarad’s music because he spoke to issues and situations in his music that resonated with them so deeply,” she said in a statement.

“I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues. I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. I made the decision upon his death that I was going to share his struggles with the world with the objective of helping others."

She concluded: "It is my desire to help those who are hurting by providing access to education, prevention, and treatment for opioid and other forms of drug addiction. It is my hope that Live Free 999 will help people just as Jarad’s music has and will continue to touch lives for years to come."

The fund will receive extra support from Grade A and Interscope Records.

