Juice WRLD's Two Studio Albums Return To The Top 10 Following His Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
'Goodbye & Good Riddance' and 'Death Race for Love' were among the most consumed projects of the week.

(AllHipHop News) Many Juice WRLD fans celebrated the Chicago native's life by listening to his music a lot over the last seven days. The recording artist born Jarad Higgins died on December 8 from an apparent drug overdose.

Following his passing, Juice's studio albums returned to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Goodbye & Good Riddance jumped from #71 to #6. Death Race for Love climbed from #88 to #10.

The platinum-certified Goodbye & Good Riddance peaked at #4 in 2018. Death Race for Love debuted at #1 on the tally the following year.

In addition, the 2018 Juice WRLD/Future collaborative project, WRLD on Drugs, re-entered the Billboard 200 this week at #75. The effort originally opened at #2.

 

