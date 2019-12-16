Juice WRLD's Two Studio Albums Return To The Top 10 Following His Death

(AllHipHop News) Many Juice WRLD fans celebrated the Chicago native's life by listening to his music a lot over the last seven days. The recording artist born Jarad Higgins died on December 8 from an apparent drug overdose.

Following his passing, Juice's studio albums returned to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Goodbye & Good Riddance jumped from #71 to #6. Death Race for Love climbed from #88 to #10.

The platinum-certified Goodbye & Good Riddance peaked at #4 in 2018. Death Race for Love debuted at #1 on the tally the following year.

In addition, the 2018 Juice WRLD/Future collaborative project, WRLD on Drugs, re-entered the Billboard 200 this week at #75. The effort originally opened at #2.