AllHipHop
Login

Juice WRLD's Two Studio Albums Return To The Top 10 Following His Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

'Goodbye & Good Riddance' and 'Death Race for Love' were among the most consumed projects of the week.

(AllHipHop News) Many Juice WRLD fans celebrated the Chicago native's life by listening to his music a lot over the last seven days. The recording artist born Jarad Higgins died on December 8 from an apparent drug overdose.

Following his passing, Juice's studio albums returned to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Goodbye & Good Riddance jumped from #71 to #6. Death Race for Love climbed from #88 to #10.

The platinum-certified Goodbye & Good Riddance peaked at #4 in 2018. Death Race for Love debuted at #1 on the tally the following year.

In addition, the 2018 Juice WRLD/Future collaborative project, WRLD on Drugs, re-entered the Billboard 200 this week at #75. The effort originally opened at #2.

 

Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
19
Last Reply· by
Jaybella
JaybellaYou cannot put card I b in Lil Kim and Foxy Brown category they are legends now they may not been hoes but card I is a…
EXCLUSIVE: Law Firm Demands 50 Cent Give Up His Hunt For Rick Ross Over Leaked Sex Tape
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXcan't hate someone who knows how to work the system....
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestC dis say that
6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment