Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use

(AllHipHop News) Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins lost his life on December 8 from an apparent Percocets overdose. In the wake of the 21-year-old's death, many people in the Hip Hop community are focusing on how drugs are negatively affecting the current generation.

Trippie Redd pledged on Instagram "we ain't doing it no more," and Vic Mensa recently placed blame on rap music for Higgins' untimely passing. Plus, Memphis legend Juicy J offered a personal apology for any role he may have played in glorifying narcotics.

"If I inspired anybody to do drugs I apologize," tweeted Juicy J on December 28. As a member of Three 6 Mafia, the rapper/producer helped popularized the promethazine/codeine drink known as lean with the 2000 single "Sippin' on Some Syrup" featuring UGK and Project Pat.

Juice WRLD was not the only Hip Hop act to die from drug-related causes in recent years. Lil Peep, 21, succumbed to fentanyl and Xanax in 2017. Ten months later, Mac Miller, 26, reportedly overdosed on a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.