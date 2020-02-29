Juicy J Blasts Record Label For Treating Him Like A Slave

Juicy J has had enough and opens up about his frustration with Columbia Records in new diss track.

(AllHipHop News) Juicy J had a lot to say about his label Columbia Records, in his new song entitled “Fuk Columbia Records.”

The artist slammed the label in the diss track, stating frustration and mistreatment.

The song was released after Juicy J went on a rant on Twitter stating that he was going to leak his whole album and accused Columbia of treating him like “backwash,” after dedicating 20 years of his life to the label.

He then tweeted that he was going to share a new song, despite those close to him telling him not to do so.

The Three 6 Mafia co-founder can be heard on the track rapping, “ F##k Columbia Records, tell them b##ches count they days. Since I got all these chains they must think a ni##a a slave. They want a ni##a that own no masters. They want a n##a that call them master.”

He continues to explain how Columbia has continuously tried to all of the credit for his hard work.

Juicy's track also features Prince’s acceptance speech at the 2000 Soul Train Awards at the end of the song.

Prince addressed the music industry after receiving the Artist of the Decade award, which was presented to him by Chuck D.

"As long as you're signed to a contract, you're gonna take a minority share of the winnings," Prince stated in the classic speech.

The late icon was vocal throughout his career about the corruption of record labels and the importance of ownership.

Take a listen to Juicy J’s new song below.