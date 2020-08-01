Juicy J Explains Why He's Releasing His New Album Independently

Juicy J is already a rap legend and he will add to his legacy with his brand new album "The Hustle Continues."

(AllHipHop News) Founding member of the Southern Hip-Hop group Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J, has just announced that he is dropping a new solo album.

Looks like Juicy J is going all out as he has tapped the “who’s who” in rap music to guest star on his new project The Hustle Continues.

Names like Megan thee Stallion, Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Ty Dollar $ign, Young Dolph, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Conway and more have decided to support the “Dark Horse” emcee on his fifth studio album.

This will be Juicy J's first indie project since his album Hustler Till I Die in 2009. His new partnership with eOne is not really new.

Juicy worked with the label's president Alan Grumblatt, who signed the rapper and his Memphis crew Three 6 Mafia to Relativity when they first got started.

"Alan gave Three 6 Mafia our first deal, he believed in me then and he believes in what I'm doing today as an artist, and as a producer," Juicy J explained. "It made the most sense to release The Hustle Continues independently and eOne gave me the best deal where I own 100% of my masters."

Juicy J's new single and video "GAH DAMN HIGH" dropped today and features Wiz Khalifa. The new video is directed by Joe Weil.

The visuals for "GAH DAMN HIGH" mimics a reality TV show — following Juicy J around his massively big and white property as he does the juiciest things, like painting a cannabis portrait, cleaning his house to make sure it COVID-19 free, along with zoomed guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, as well as his friends Gary Vee, Lena The Plug and Adam 22.

The Hustle Continues, which Juicy J produced and executive produced, is available October 14th on eOne.