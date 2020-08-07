AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jurnee Smollett Left Devastated By Jussie's Drama

AllHipHop Staff

Jurnee reveals the impact Jussie's fake hate crime he allegedly orchestrated against himself has impacted her.

(AllHipHop News) Jussie Smollett's younger sister Jurnee has been left "devastated" by accusations her brother lied to police in faking a hate crime.

In January last year, the "Empire" star told Chicago police officers he was attacked in a racist and homophobic hate crime - but matters became murky after investigation officials accused him of having staged the incident - resulting in legal issues that are still ongoing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, fellow actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell spoke about her sibling's troubles, explaining that she stands by him all the way, despite it being traumatizing for her and their family.

"It's been f##king painful, one of the most painful things my family's ever experienced," the "Birds of Prey" star said. "To love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating. I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I've tried to not let it make me pessimistic.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother," she added, "and I believe my brother."

Smollett was initially charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct, charges that were later dropped following an agreement with prosecutors, but in February this year, a grand jury revived the case and filed six new charges - which the star has pleaded not guilty to.

However, the actress says her brother is, "staying creative, as creatives do ― singing, writing, working on music, and adds: "We are blessed to have a community of people who know him, and know that he wouldn't do this."

As for Jurnee, following a starring role in the movie "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" she will next be seen in Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror series "Lovecraft Country," which debuts on HBO later this month.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Ice-T's Father In Law Has Permanent Lung Damage After Coronavirus

Ice-T pleaded with his fans to take the pandemic seriously because he knows first hand - it's not a hoax!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tonny Pham

Dr. Dre's Wife Says He Scared Her Into Signing Prenup

Dr. Dre's wife says the super-producer forced her into signing a prenup and then felt guilty afterward.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Up A "Black Lives Matter" Billboard In Atlanta

The power couple is bringing awareness to BLM in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Drunk Driver Almost Kills Diddy's Son King Combs

King Combs is thankful for his life after a Tesla smashed into him.

AllHipHop Staff

Lupe Fiasco Hosting Online Food Drive And Fundraiser

Lupe Fiasco is paying it forward with GrubHub, to help underfed communities during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Congrats! Kelis Expecting Her Third Child

Shout out to Kelis and her hubby, who are expecting a brand new baby!

AllHipHop Staff