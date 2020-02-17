Jussie Smollett Attackers Planning To Testify Against Disgraced Actor

(AllHipHop News) Abel and Ola Osundairo, the alleged accomplices in Jussie Smollett’s staged hate crime spoke to TMZ about the incident.

Smollett is currently facing a six-count indictment for allegedly lying to police about the January 2019 racist and homophobic attack against himself.

The former Empire actor was indicted by Cook County Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

The office issued an official statement that read, “based on the recommendation of the OSP, a Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”

The Osundairo brothers were accompanied by their Lawyer Gloria Schmidt when they told TMZ that they are “praying” for Smollett to reveal the truth about the case.

“We’re actually praying for Jussie. We’re praying that he builds up the courage to finally tell the truth,” said Ola.

https://youtu.be/b2GZ8xkYDM0

When asked if they would testify in court, they stated that they would “do what needs to be done” and testify.

Abel expressed that the brothers were remorseful for their involvement in the alleged hoax and that it took away from actual victims of hate crimes.

He also stated that he and his brother are focused on the future. Smollett is due back in court later this month on February 24th.

He’s reportedly facing up to three years in prison if he’s convicted.