AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Jussie Smollett Gets Support From Legendary Activists Who Say He Is Innocent In Fake Hate Crime

AllHipHop Staff

Prosecutors in Chicago are still going after Jussie Smollett and they are accusing the FBI of holding up their investigation into his "fake" hate crime.

(AllHipHop News) Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence regarding his ongoing criminal case with the city of Chicago during an Instagram Live chat.

On Wednesday, the actor spoke with author and activist Marc Lamont Hill and reflected on the legal matter, in which he is accused of staging a hate crime against himself in early 2019.

Smollett, who was fired from his hit Fox’s "Empire" due to the situation, admitted his current situation is “beyond frustrating", sharing: "Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I am so angry, but other times if I squint real hard I can see the silver lining.”

Prior to Smollett’s interview, the co-founder of Chicago’s Black Lives Matter movement Aislynn Pulley and civil rights activist and prison abolitionist Angela Davis both spoke with Hill and expressed their support of the star.

Angela Davis previously supported Smollett via an open letter also signed by actors and activists Danny Glover and LisaGay Hamilton, and during the livestream she said: “I don’t think that we have extricated ourselves from all of the influences of law and order rhetoric even though so many of us are involved in campaigns against the police.

"The police still remains this major arbiter of what is right and wrong,” Davis explained. “How do we liberate ourselves from the ideological hold of the police?”

In a recent development in the case, officials from the city of Chicago requested that the FBI hand over records of their probe into Smollett’s case, while his lawyers filed a motion against his current indictment set to be heard by a judge today (September 10th).

“There’s a chance this could all be over tomorrow,” Hill suggested to a less-than-optimistic Smollett, who responded: “If I’m being completely honest, no I don’t think that… They won’t let this go. You know what I’m saying? They won’t let this go. It doesn’t matter…

"The sad part is that there is an example being made of someone who did not do what they’re being accused of,” he concluded.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

Check Out The Travis Scott/McDonald's Merch Collection & Commercial

The Houston-raised rapper has a signature order at participating restaurants across the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Joe Budden Addresses Speculation That Spotify Is Running A Smear Campaign Against Him

Did the emcee-turned-podcaster's words piss off the wrong people?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

Nick Cannon Has New Found Purpose To Unite Blacks And Jews After Controversy

Nick Cannon is back on the air and vowing to do better, after he made some slick comments about Jewish people that did not go over well.

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre's Wife Wants To Grill Him On The Stand As Divorce War Gets Nasty

Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce gets nastier as she claims the producer thinks he's above the law.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy

iHeart Levels Up With New Podcasts From Yo! MTV Raps, Charlamagne Tha God

iHeart just signed on some well-known brands and personalities to give their podcasting network a huge boost.

AllHipHop Staff

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Increase In Final Days Of Tracking Week

With 9/10 as the last day to add more first-week units, Tekashi is looking to break into the Top 3 releases behind Big Sean and Pop Smoke.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Releases Behind-The-Scenes Footage For The Making Of Her "WAP" Music Video

The 27-year-old rapstress landed at #1 on Bloomberg's Pop Star Power Rankings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Seasons 3 & 4 Of Donald Glover's 'Atlanta'  Delayed Due To COVID-19

Fans will have to wait longer than expected for the return of Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Wu-Tang Clan Signs Publishing Deal With Downtown Music

RZA calls the company "an ideal partner."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)