Jussie Smollett Handed A Loss As Key Argument In "Fake" Hate Crime Rejected By Judge

Jussie Smollett's attempt to wiggle out of charges stemming from an alleged phony hate crime he committed against himself!

(AllHipHop News) Back in February, actor/singer, Jussie Smollett was indicted on six felony charges of disorderly conduct.

The charges were connected to four separate reports the disgraced actor made to Chicago PD about a hate crime that he allegedly orchestrated back in 2019.

If you recall, Jussie Smollett made a highly publicized claim that two Trump supporters attacked him.

However, it was later revealed that two Nigerian brothers named Abel and Ola Osundario acted as the attackers who maintain Jussie Smollett paid them $3500 to carry out the staged hate crime.

But outrage ensued when Kim Foxx suddenly dismissed the charges against Jussie. Smollett’s punishment was reduced to 15 hours of community service and $10,000 as repayment to the city of LA.

Since he had admitted he was clear of any wrongdoing and never went to trial, the six felony charges of disorderly conduct had no implications of double jeopardy, according to Judge James Linn.

Judge Linn’s statement came after Smollett filed a separate claim that he was on trial for the same alleged crime, twice.

“There was no trial in this case, there was no jury empaneled, no witnesses were sworn, no evidence was heard, no guilt please were ever entered - nothing like that ever happened. There was no adjudication of this case,” said Linn during a live-streamed hearing.