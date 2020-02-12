AllHipHop
Login

Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six New Charges Over Phony Hate Crime

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

Jussie Smollett was just hit with more charges over claims he staged a hate crime against himself with two Nigerian guys.

(AllHipHop News) Jussie Smollett is facing a new set of charges for allegedly orchestrating a phony hate crime against himself.

Today (February 11th), prosecutors charged Jussie with six counts of disorderly conduct, for filing four police reports that the Cook County prosecutors maintain were fake.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said the decision to bring the new charges are an attempt to bring the former "Empire" actor to justice, over the $130,000 in overtime the Chicago Police Department spent pursuing the case.

"Mr. Webb has also concluded that further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is 'in the interest of justice," a representative for Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement. "Several factors went into this determination, including the extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports, and the resources expended by the Chicago Police Department to investigate these false reports."

In January of 2019, Jussie claimed he was assaulted outside of his apartment in Chicago, Illinois by MAGA hat-wearing racist white homophobes.

The attackers then allegedly poured a chemical substance over Jussie and tied a noose around his neck while yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

In reality, the 37-year-old actor was allegedly assaulted by the brothers from Nigeria named Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo.

Jussie was indicted on 16 counts in March of 2019, after it was alleged he had staged the hate attack on himself for publicity.

However, Jussie beat the case on March 26th, 2019, when all charges against him were unexpectedly dropped.

The new charges against Jussie come weeks after an Illinois judge ordered Google to turn over 12 months of Smollett's personal electronic data to Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Jussie Smollett has denied faking the attack and has blamed law enforcement for disseminating “false and misleading information" to the public in his lawsuit against the city of Chicago.

Jussie Smollett will be arraigned on the new charges on February 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., Central Time in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Loses Fight For Bond
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinStupid Jealous Ass MF's!!!!
Marathon Films Clarifies Reports On Ava DuVernay-Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
coastwest
coastwestBusta and Em were doing the animated, voice-changing shit way before her. She's no pioneer.
Drake Bringing Ultimate Rap League To Caffeine With New Streaming Deal
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357hes smart for doing this.im a fan of battle rap. Drake getting to be like 50 and Jay with investing in sure things
Omarion Discusses The Public's Reaction To His Ex-Girlfriend Apryl Jones Dating His Ex-Bandmate Fizz
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79thats a real man
Ari Lennox On Apologizing To Oprah & Gayle King: My Opinion Will Always Remain
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Ari: Say What You Mean, And Mean What You Say....
Chance the Rapper and G Herbo To Battle - On The Basketball Court
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Lizzieb
LizziebPras had to pay $20,000 of his back support. Drake's dad, and my daughters dad, owes $28,000 in child support...cause I…
Check Out A Sneak Peek Of 50 Cent's "For Life" On ABC
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Pras Gets Aggressive With Photographer After Child Support Hearing
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUDamn the U.S. froze 75 mill of his money WTF.... So he can't feed his seeds. That is U.S. Bullshitt... SMH...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
nola70121
nola70121I can't stand this fool. All in Michael Jackson catalogue stealing to D Loaf stuff. You need to pay them samples and…