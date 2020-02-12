Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six New Charges Over Phony Hate Crime

(AllHipHop News) Jussie Smollett is facing a new set of charges for allegedly orchestrating a phony hate crime against himself.

Today (February 11th), prosecutors charged Jussie with six counts of disorderly conduct, for filing four police reports that the Cook County prosecutors maintain were fake.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said the decision to bring the new charges are an attempt to bring the former "Empire" actor to justice, over the $130,000 in overtime the Chicago Police Department spent pursuing the case.

"Mr. Webb has also concluded that further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is 'in the interest of justice," a representative for Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement. "Several factors went into this determination, including the extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports, and the resources expended by the Chicago Police Department to investigate these false reports."

In January of 2019, Jussie claimed he was assaulted outside of his apartment in Chicago, Illinois by MAGA hat-wearing racist white homophobes.

The attackers then allegedly poured a chemical substance over Jussie and tied a noose around his neck while yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

In reality, the 37-year-old actor was allegedly assaulted by the brothers from Nigeria named Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo.

Jussie was indicted on 16 counts in March of 2019, after it was alleged he had staged the hate attack on himself for publicity.

However, Jussie beat the case on March 26th, 2019, when all charges against him were unexpectedly dropped.

The new charges against Jussie come weeks after an Illinois judge ordered Google to turn over 12 months of Smollett's personal electronic data to Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Jussie Smollett has denied faking the attack and has blamed law enforcement for disseminating “false and misleading information" to the public in his lawsuit against the city of Chicago.

Jussie Smollett will be arraigned on the new charges on February 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., Central Time in the Circuit Court of Cook County.