Just Blaze And Samantha Ronson Link Up For Epic Live-Streamed DJ Sets For COVID-19 Victims

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Djs join forces to raise funds and awareness about being in quarantine and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Just Blaze, Samantha Ronson, Kayper, Revolution, Mad Skillz, DJ Spide, DJ Scene and Chris Villa are using their gifts to bring love, life and a whole lot of good music to the world, asking in exchange for the views to be a blessing.

However, instead of using social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook or YouTube, this major event will be livestreamed through Twitch.

Noted DJ and producer, Just Blaze, has taken the lead in curating it on the Hip-Hop side.

“With all the insanity in the world right now, we’re all wondering how we can help members of our community who are getting hit the hardest as a result of the pandemic.” Just Blaze said. “As DJs and entertainers, we can all do our part to bring a little joy and a little music into people’s lives, while also raising funds to help those who need it most. DJ City is an important part of our culture and events like these are so necessary at this moment in time.”

IMG_9408[2][2][11]

The programming will be a part of the Stay Home and Direct Relief initiatives that have been part of Twitch's outreach into its global community during this international pandemic.

Samantha Ronson believes that this is the most perfect time for something like to happen; particularly as a healing model and an opportunity to talk about the importance of having fun while social distancing.

"I think it's hard for those of us who are at home to hear the news all day and not be able to actively participate in helping out those who are suffering in so many different ways,” she shared.

“I am doing my part by staying home and helping to flatten the curve, donating where I can, and sharing information when I can,” Ronson continued. “So when I was asked to DJ this fundraiser I jumped at the opportunity and am grateful to be a part of it."

Beatsource, which is a joint venture between Beatport and DJcity, which is the largest record promotion pool in the U.S. and serves the open-format DJ community with curated music from worldwide labels.

