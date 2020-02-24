Justin Bieber And Kanye West Remake Marvin Sapp Spiritual

Justin Bieber popped up at Kanye West's Sunday Service over the weekend, and sang a gospel classic by Marvin Sapp.

The Christian pop star expressed interest in performing at one of West’s weekly gospel gatherings last year, but it took him until Sunday to realize his dream.

He turned up to sing with West’s Sunday Service Choir, during a get-together, which also included music by Roddy Ricch and Nas.

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian captured video clips of Bieber’s appearance and posted them online.