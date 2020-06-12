AllHipHop
Justin Bieber & Managers Made Lil Twist Take Drug Charges For Singer

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Twist claims Justin Bieber used him to keep his own criminal record clean.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Twist is doubling down on a shocking claim Justin Bieber's management made him a scapegoat and encouraged him to take a drug charge on behalf of the pop singer.

Twist made the shocking claims on Mina SayWhat's podcast "Mina's House" yesterday (June 11th).

During his interview, Lil Twist said Bieber's managers would frequently call him to be the fall guy for the singer, who went through a tumultuous time from 2010-2013.

“It got to a point where I didn’t even have to be there at times and they were putting it [like] Twist did it...became overwhelming.”

Bieber's representatives have yet to comment on the shocking allegations that they deliberately criminalized Twist because he was "a rapper associated with Lil Wayne."

But Lil Twist isn't backing down from his accusations against Bieber, who somehow managed to survive a videotaped scandal of him uttering the "n word."

"We are at a very critical point in society as we rewrite a new narrative that encompasses the experience of being Black in America. However, rewriting a new narrative requires one to stand in and speak his or her truth with confidence.

While promoting my TV show, the subject of certain events with Bieber were brought up, and in the spirit of being authentic, I felt it a disservice to my fans and the general public to not be completely transparent about my experience. I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

