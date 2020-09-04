Justin Bieber Stars In DJ Khaled & Drake's "Popstar" Music Video

The Def Jam hitmaker stands in for Drizzy.

(AllHipHop News) In July, DJ Khaled let loose two new tracks featuring Drake. Both "Greece" and "Popstar" debuted in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

"Me and Drake, that's my brother for real. I'm sure you could see that, and we had these great inspiring conversations throughout the years, and when 'Popstar' was created, I went to Toronto, and my son was born," said Khaled.

Two months later, Khaled finally released an official music video for "Popstar." The Julien "Director X" Christian-directed visuals star Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

DJ Khaled has worked with Bieber on multiple occasions. Hits such as "I'm The One" and "No Brainer" included contributions from the YouTube sensation-turned-global superstar.