AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Justin Bieber Stars In DJ Khaled & Drake's "Popstar" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Def Jam hitmaker stands in for Drizzy.

(AllHipHop News) In July, DJ Khaled let loose two new tracks featuring Drake. Both "Greece" and "Popstar" debuted in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

"Me and Drake, that's my brother for real. I'm sure you could see that, and we had these great inspiring conversations throughout the years, and when 'Popstar' was created, I went to Toronto, and my son was born," said Khaled.

Two months later, Khaled finally released an official music video for "Popstar." The Julien "Director X" Christian-directed visuals star Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

DJ Khaled has worked with Bieber on multiple occasions. Hits such as "I'm The One" and "No Brainer" included contributions from the YouTube sensation-turned-global superstar.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Chika Calls Out Waka Flocka For His Comments About Police Killing Black People

The rising rapper tells the 'What The Flocka' reality show star to shut the hell up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor

"Whip Nae Nae" Rapper Silento Arrested For Hunting Girlfriend With A Hatchet

Silento brings new meaning to "watch me" as he has been arrested for terrorizing a family and his ex.

ClassicOne

Kanye West Booted From Presidential Race In Arizona

A judge has ruled Kanye West should be kept off the ballot in Arizona because he is a member of The Birthday Party

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gloats Over Snitching In New Interview

Tekashi 6ix9ine opens up on why he snitched on his old gang buddies.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Beyonce Takes Over TV Studio For Top Secret Project

A TV studio cleared out their busy schedule to make room for Beyonce, who is working on some kind of top project.

AllHipHop Staff

James Brown's Daughter To Honor Chadwick Boseman In His Hometown In South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman will be remembered by the Godfather of Soul's daughter during a celebration in the actor's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

omg007

Travis Scott Gets His Own Meal At McDonald's

Hold the pickles! Rapper Travis Scott has unveiled his partnership with McDonald's and now he has his own meal!

Mike Winslow

Diddy Is Opening Another New Prep School

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making some moves on behalf of students during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff