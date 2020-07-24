Kamaiyah On Beef Among Female Artists: We Don’t Give A F*ck About That Old Sh*t

The newly independent recording artist is focused on building her brand.

(AllHipHop News) From its inception, Hip Hop has contained an element of competitiveness embedded in it. Those early battles to be the best deejay, emcee, breaker, or graffiti artist helped expand the culture to become a global phenomenon.

Sometimes, egos can push what is usually nothing more than friendly competition into areas that involve genuine personal issues. Beefs arise. Fans and artists are often expected to choose sides.

Earlier this year, Oakland native Kamaiyah found herself in the middle of a public spat with R & B vocalist Kehlani that played out on social media. The Got It Made mixtape creator is now attempting to look past the bickering in order to get to the money.

"We don’t give a f*ck about that old sh*t. That old-dated 'y’all can’t get along'... That sh*t is gone. You’re hustling. I’m hustling. You’re getting money. I’m getting money. What’s the beef? There’s nothing to beef over," said Kamaiyah in a recent interview with AllHipHop.

She continued, "You have your market that you’re directly pitching towards. I have my market. If they somehow happen to cross paths, we’re still both making money because both of our sh*t is streaming. So what’s the real f*cking issue?"

That point was made clear when Kamaiyah connected with Trina for the "Set It Up" single. The collaboration came out in February and was included on the Got It Made tracklist.

Kamaiyah is not the only woman in Hip Hop that seems to be open to working with her high-profile female peers. This year, fans saw Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj link up for "Say So" as well as Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé unite for "Savage." Both songs hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Last year, Cardi B used her huge Instagram platform to shout out Kamaiyah, Tierra Whack, Chika, and Rapsody. The Grammy winner called on the media and her followers to support "dope" female rappers like the ones she mentioned in her IG video.

When a celebrity with an Instagram following of more than 40 million users at the time praises you, it is likely to have an impact on the number of new eyes and ears that start to take notice. So did Cardi's endorsement bolster Kamaiyah's streaming totals?

"I didn’t really pay attention. I know I got a lot of followers from it, for sure," says Kamaiyah. "Shout out to the homegirl, Cardi. Cardi is a real one. I f*ck with Cardi. That takes a lot of humility and a lot of self-confidence to big up other females because females are insecure in Hip Hop. So that shows how secure she is within herself to shout out multiple other women. It’s dope that she did that."

Over the last three years, an expanding spotlight continues to shine on female Hip Hop artists. Acts such as Lizzo, Saweetie, City Girls, Kash Doll, Noname, DreamDoll, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, DaniLeigh, Asian Da Brat, Yung Baby Tate, 070 Shake, Melii, Ms Banks, Cuban Doll, CupcakKe, Tokyo Jetz, Leikeli47, Princess Nokia, and LightSkinKeisha have garnered playlist placement and national press coverage.