Kamaiyah & Trina Team Up For "Set It Up" Single

(AllHipHop News) Oakland, California and Miami, Florida came together for a new female rap anthem. West Coaster Kamaiyah recruited southern Hip Hop legend and self-described "Da Baddest B*tch" Trina for "Set It Up."

Kenny Produced It and DJ Banks were behind the boards for the track which is set to live on Kamaiyah's forthcoming Got It Made. That project is scheduled to hit DSPs on February 21 via Empire.

<em>Got It Made Cover Art</em>

"Set It Up" arrives after the CT Beats-produced record "Still I Am" dropped in late 2019. Kamaiyah previously released 2016's A Good Night in the Ghetto and 2017's Before I Wake. She gained national recognition when she was selected for XXL's 2017 Freshman Class list.

Trina returned in 2019 with her first studio album in nine years. The One featured contributions from DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Dave East, K. Michelle, and more artists.