AllHipHop
Login

Kamaiyah & Trina Team Up For "Set It Up" Single

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Listen to the fiery record from the two femcees.

(AllHipHop News) Oakland, California and Miami, Florida came together for a new female rap anthem. West Coaster Kamaiyah recruited southern Hip Hop legend and self-described "Da Baddest B*tch" Trina for "Set It Up."

Kenny Produced It and DJ Banks were behind the boards for the track which is set to live on Kamaiyah's forthcoming Got It Made. That project is scheduled to hit DSPs on February 21 via Empire.

KAMAIYAH - GOT IT MADE - F01
<em>Got It Made Cover Art</em>

"Set It Up" arrives after the CT Beats-produced record "Still I Am" dropped in late 2019. Kamaiyah previously released 2016's A Good Night in the Ghetto and 2017's Before I Wake. She gained national recognition when she was selected for XXL's 2017 Freshman Class list.

Trina returned in 2019 with her first studio album in nine years. The One featured contributions from DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Dave East, K. Michelle, and more artists.

 

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
8
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
13
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3No a double agent is frequenting hip hop sites while wearing MAGA hats.
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79future dont care about nobody but pussy
Sources Claim Nicki Minaj Did Not Intend To Disrespect Rosa Parks
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThat Batch knew she was being disrespectful, and she more than likely knew the importance of the date it was released…
T.I. Congratulates 21 Savage & J. Cole On Winning Their First Grammy Award
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
Rihanna To Receive President’s Award At The 51st NAACP Image Awards
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment