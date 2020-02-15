AllHipHop
Kandi Burruss Atlanta Restaurant Shot Up On Valentine's Day

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

Three people were shot inside of Old Lady Gang during a wild Valentine's Day shooting.

(AllHipHop News) A popular restaurant owned by "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss was at the epicenter of a shootout last night in the city.

According to the cops, a gunman barged into Kandi's Old Lady Gang in East Point and started shooting at a patron inside of the prominent establishment.

One man was targeted in the shooting, however, the gunman also hit two innocent bystanders during Valentine's Day attack.

Kandi Burruss, who is also a member of the popular R&B group Xscape, has yet to comment on the shooting.

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker opened Old Lady Gang in 2016 to serve up delectable Southern cuisine.

The reality star's business was such a hit, she launched a second venue in 2018 and is planning for a third Old Lady Gang in Atlanta.

The restaurant's unusual name was inspired by Kandi's mother Joyce Jones, and her aunts, Bertha Jones, and Nora Wilcox

Old Lady Gang has also been a fixture on the popular reality show "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."

Police are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting inside of Old Lady Gang, as they hunt for the suspect to shot up the eatery.

