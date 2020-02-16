AllHipHop
Kandi Burruss Gives Update After Three People Shot In Her Restaurant

Mike Winslow
by

Kandi Burruss just released a statement, after a Valentine's Day shooting injured three people inside of her restaurant in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Kandi Burruss has released a statement about a violent shooting inside of her popular Atlanta restaurant on Valentine's Day.

The police are looking for a gunman who shot three people in Kandi's Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Georgia on February 14th.

Thankfully, all three victims survived what police believe was a targeted shooting.

Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to address the gunplay.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately, turned into something quite different," Kandi said.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted," Kandi continued. "We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved."

The cops are still trying to capture the perpetrator to figure out a motive for the shooting.

Kandi Burruss founded her Old Lady Gang restaurants in 2016, and the establishment has been prominently featured on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" and "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

