AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kandi Burruss In Tears Explaining Police Brutality To Son

AllHipHop Staff

Kandi Burruss broke down in tears on a nationwide talk show, explained a conversation she had with her four-year-old son.

(AllHipHop News) R&B singer and reality star Kandi Burruss broke down in tears on TV after recalling the tough conversation she had with her four-year-old son about police brutality amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The former Xscape star explains her boy Ace has been confused about the backlash against the police, sparked by the murder of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minnesota, as he previously revealed he wanted to join the force when he grows up.

During an interview on the late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" Burruss recounted her son innocently asking, "So, the police are the bad guys?" as she tried to break down the complicated subject matter for her kid.

"Now, isn't that crazy to have to explain that to a four-year-old? For you to be black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys...?" Burruss remarked as she fought back tears. "That's an emotional thing for me."

The musician went on to share how her 17-year-old daughter, Riley, has been doing her part to share her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"She is very opinionated...," Burruss said. "She was like, 'OK, I am unfollowing every single friend or person that is not black who is not speaking up about this, who is not showing that they are an ally with our community.'"

Riley is Burruss' child with her ex, Russell "Block" Spencer, while she shares Ace and baby daughter Blaze, born via a surrogate in November with husband Todd Tucker.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Kanye West Calls Out Media For Demonizing Michael Jackson

Kanye West thinks the media should be banned from disparaging Michael Jackson and his legacy.

AllHipHop Staff

SAINt JHN Pens “Dear Superheroes” Open Letter & Presents "Real Superheroes" Charity T-Shirts

"In our neighborhoods the real superheroes don't have super powers."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jon Batiste Announces "We Are: A Revival" To Take Place Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Juilliard-educated instrumentalist is looking to offer inspiration and hope through music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gucci Mane Posts & Deletes A Tweet Calling Atlantic Records "Polite Racist"

The Trap God said he is ready to part ways with the company.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen To The New Pop Smoke Song “Make it Rain” Featuring Rowdy Rebel

The late Brooklynite is joined by the locked up GS9 affiliate on the Yamaica-produced record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd, Eric Garner & More In Free Special '8:46'

See what the legendary comedian has to say about what's happening in the world at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)