Kandi Burruss In Tears Explaining Police Brutality To Son

(AllHipHop News) R & B singer and reality star Kandi Burruss broke down in tears on TV after recalling the tough conversation she had with her four-year-old son about police brutality amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The former Xscape star explains her boy Ace has been confused about the backlash against the police, sparked by the murder of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minnesota, as he previously revealed he wanted to join the force when he grows up.

During an interview on the late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" Burruss recounted her son innocently asking, "So, the police are the bad guys?" as she tried to break down the complicated subject matter for her kid.

"Now, isn't that crazy to have to explain that to a four-year-old? For you to be black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys...?" Burruss remarked as she fought back tears. "That's an emotional thing for me."

The musician went on to share how her 17-year-old daughter, Riley, has been doing her part to share her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"She is very opinionated...," Burruss said. "She was like, 'OK, I am unfollowing every single friend or person that is not black who is not speaking up about this, who is not showing that they are an ally with our community.'"

Riley is Burruss' child with her ex, Russell "Block" Spencer, while she shares Ace and baby daughter Blaze, born via a surrogate in November with husband Todd Tucker.