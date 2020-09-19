AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Kanye Continues Crusade For Artists, Even Taylor Swift, And Drake

Mike Winslow

Kanye West vows to free every artist from their contracts...except Drake!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West's crusade to free artists from the bondage of their oppressive recording contracts took an interesting turn last night (September 18th).

The rapper's hands have been working great since he visited a doctor after injuring himself by tweeting too much.

Ye has been blowing up Twitter all week proclaiming himself as the new Moses who will lead artists to the promised land of independence and freedom from the major labels.

In his latest rant, Kanye promised to pressure Scooter Braun, the manager of artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J. Balvin, and others.

In June of 2019, Scooter's company Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Records for $300 million and along with it, the masters to six of Taylor Swift's hit albums.

The deal was financed by the Carlyle Group, which is a multinational private equity firm with assets north of $13 billion, and set off a feud between Taylor, who wanted to buy her music back, and Scooter, who decided to keep the valuable assets.

And just like Kanye, Taylor may start re-recording five of those albums to upend Scooter's contested purchase of some of her best-known songs.

Kanye hopes to solve the problems before Taylor re-records her songs, just to have ownership of the music she created.

Surprisingly, Kanye's benevolence may come with conditions when it comes to his former buddy, Drake. Yeezus threw some shade at Drake in a Tweet that may not go over well, even though he appeared to be joking.

Kanye's vow to take the biggest labels in the business has already earned him praise from a variety of powerful rappers in the business including Logic, and super-producer Hit-Boy cosigned Kanye's mission as well. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre's Wife Claims She Owns Part Of His Stage Name In Divorce War

Dr. Dre's wife is staking a claim to ownership of his name and his hit album as they battle over a huge fortune in a divorce war!

AllHipHop Staff

Young Dolph Gifts Texas Resident With A Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventadors ain't cheap - at $500K, but Dolph gave a lucky lady her own.

ClassicOne

by

CHARTER

Rapsody Releases "12 Problems" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

Listen to the southerner's bars about social injustice.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

maclemz

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cool Dude

Metro Boomin Retweets Petition Calling For 21 Savage To Drop 'Savage Mode 2'

Do you want to see the Boominati Worldwide founder and the Slaughter Gang leader back together for another run?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

Saba Returns With "Mrs. Whoever/Something In The Water" 2-Pack Featuring Denzel Curry

The Pivot Gang member also held a live Q&A with his fans.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Money's Cortez Bryant To Teach "Careers In Music" Course At Jackson State University

The Blueprint Group Co-CEO is ready to lecture the next generation of executives.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Refusing To Give City Of Chicago Jussie Smollett Investigation Docs

The FBI and the city of Chicago are in a tug-of-war over evidence to prosecute Jussie Smollett!

Nolan Strong

Chris Rock Not Offended By Jimmy Fallon' Blackface Skit

Comedian Chris Rock shares his thoughts on an old "SNL" skit by Jimmy Fallon in blackface.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PointGuard_QB

Jaden Smith Looks To Help Young Activists With Snapchat's 'The Solution Committee' Series

The 'CTV3' creator will discuss the importance of voting with "Grown-ish' star Yara Shahidi and other celebs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)