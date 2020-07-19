AllHipHop
Kanye's "West Wing" White House Dream Starts With Rally In South Carolina

Mike Winslow

Kanye West is hoping his fans come through for him, so he can get on the ballot in South Carolina for the presidential race.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Kanye West is making a last-ditch effort to get his name on the ballot in South Carolina so he can run for President of the United States.

Kanye West has until tomorrow (July 20th) to gather 10,000 signatures in order to qualify to be considered in South Carolina's election.

Kanye West listed 8 different locations throughout South Carolina, where fans can go into physical locations to co-sign for the rapper.

Fans in the state can also submit their signatures online if they want to cast their vote for Kanye and his Birthday Party.

Kanye West also doesn't seem too concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

He's hosting a rally at the Exquis Event Center tonight, which will kick off at 5 p.m.

Attendees are being required to wear masks, and they must pre-register online to attend Kanye's rally.

The rapper also just unveiled some campaign artwork drawn with a sharpie, the favorite writing tool of Kanye's idol, President Donald Trump.

