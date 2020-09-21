Kanye Says He's Head Of Adidas, Trashes Puma And Then Apologizes

Kanye was at it again on Twitter over the weekend, when he proclaimed himself the top dog at adidas...while sending some shots at JAY-Z!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has been appointed the new head of sportswear giant Adidas, according to the rapper himself.

The "Stronger" hitmaker, who is currently trying to convince Americans to vote him in as the country's next president in November made the big announcement via social media.

"I am the new head of adidas I will make sure all shoes have no laces as Run DMC told me to do... look natural... no laces," he wrote on Twitter.

Kanye quickly deleted that tweet and added: "I am the head of adidas... I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay (longtime friend and collaborator JAY-Z) back together... all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok."

Representatives at Adidas have yet to respond to the news, but Kanye issued an apology for calling out Jay and Puma.

Kanye West has also vowed to help his nemesis, Taylor Swift, get her masters back in her ongoing dispute with her former label, Big Machine Records, now co-owned by Scooter Braun.

"I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK," the rapper writes. "SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND."

Last week, Kanye West began sharing scans of his record label contracts in his latest bid to win his freedom from a restrictive Sony and Universal deal and buy back his own masters.

Calling himself "the new Moses," he has vowed not to release any new music until the matter is resolved.