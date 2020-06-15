Kanye West Aiming To Be Next Beauty Mogul

Rap star Kanye West could be aiming to dominate the beauty business, which has brought his extended family a fortune already.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West looks to be planning a foray into cosmetics after filing to register some related trademarks.

According to new legal papers obtained by TMZ, Yeezy bosses recently filed for a trademark in the company's name which would cover beauty and skincare products, including make-up, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, hair care products, and perfumes, along with other items like toothpaste and deodorant.

If the new business venture is successful, the rapper will be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's popular Kylie Cosmetics empire - which also includes Khloe Kardashian's Koko Kollection.

It wouldn't be the first attempt at a cosmetics launch for Kanye - back in 2017, he filed similar papers to secure the rights to DONDA brand cosmetics, named after his late mother, but the project never took off.

The star is no doubt encouraged to build his empire further, after Forbes chiefs named him the highest-paid musician globally in 2019 earlier this month, having banked $170 million thanks to ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Kylie bagged the earnings chart's top spot, with experts valuing her income at $590 million after she pocketed $540 million before tax by selling 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.