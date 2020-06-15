AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Aiming To Be Next Beauty Mogul

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Kanye West could be aiming to dominate the beauty business, which has brought his extended family a fortune already.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West looks to be planning a foray into cosmetics after filing to register some related trademarks.

According to new legal papers obtained by TMZ, Yeezy bosses recently filed for a trademark in the company's name which would cover beauty and skincare products, including make-up, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, hair care products, and perfumes, along with other items like toothpaste and deodorant.

If the new business venture is successful, the rapper will be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's popular Kylie Cosmetics empire - which also includes Khloe Kardashian's Koko Kollection.

It wouldn't be the first attempt at a cosmetics launch for Kanye - back in 2017, he filed similar papers to secure the rights to DONDA brand cosmetics, named after his late mother, but the project never took off.

The star is no doubt encouraged to build his empire further, after Forbes chiefs named him the highest-paid musician globally in 2019 earlier this month, having banked $170 million thanks to ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Kylie bagged the earnings chart's top spot, with experts valuing her income at $590 million after she pocketed $540 million before tax by selling 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Killer Mike Addresses The Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Atlanta Police Officer

"I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

T-Pain Releases "Get Up" Music Video In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Malcolm X's words about oppression and exploitation open the track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Ice-T Talks 'Law & Order: SVU' Covering Police Brutality Following The Murder Of George Floyd

The creator of the song "Cop Killer" also discusses his film 'Equal Standard.'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Stormzy Urges Public To Remember Grenfell Tower Fire

Stormzy lashed out at leaders in the U.K. for refusing to assist the victims of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Suspect In Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky’s Murder Has Been Arrested

A month later, a suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of rising rapper Nick Blixky.

Maria Myraine

Eminem Reveals His List Of Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Marshall Mathers chooses a mix of rap acts from the 1980s, 1990s, and the 21st century.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rayshard Brooks' Death Declared A Homicide After Getting Shot In The Back By Atlanta Cop

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)