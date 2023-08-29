Kanye West And Bianca Censori Caught In Risqué Position On Boat In Italy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West flashed his bare behind in front of onlookers during a recent boat ride in Venice, angering some online.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have continued to ruffle feathers while on their adventures in Italy.

While Censori’s risqué outfits have caused complaints amongst conservative locals, this time it was the Hip-Hop star who was accused of indecency. Censori has worn a range of nude catsuits during their outings in the country, angering some Italians who called for her arrest on indecent exposure charges.

However, a recent boat trip in Venice had locals calling for both of them to be reprimanded. On Monday (August 28), photos surfaced of the couple during their canal excursion, with West exposing his bare behind while cradling Censori’s head in full view of onlookers.

BREAKING:

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori spotted in Italy. pic.twitter.com/keSrOqKgeN — World Relation. (@World_Relation) August 29, 2023

A video from the incident shows Kanye West getting up from his seat to enter the cabin, exposing his entire bare behind to passing tourists.

Kanye and Bianca on a boat ride in Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/iNLFKwvsw0 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) August 28, 2023

The suggestive footage led to some online accusing them of “public indecency,” per the Daily Mail.

“Italian authorities need to arrest them for indecency doing that lewd and disgusting behaviour in public. There are clearly crowds, kids probably saw,” one person reportedly wrote.

Another added, ”I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behaviour. They are making a mockery of the country.”

Other social media users complained the couple’s antics are “disrespectful” to conservative Catholic citizens.

Kanye West is reportedly working on the follow-up to 2022’s DONDA 2 while in Italy. Sources claim he’s been in the studio and “New music is imminent.”