Kanye West And EMI Close To Settling Once Again

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Kanye West has almost reached an agreement with EMI over claims he's stuck in a lopsided contract that has made him a "slave."

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West and music publishing organization EMI have finally reached an “agreement in principle” to settle a lawsuit regarding the rapper’s bid for contractual freedom.

Kanye West first sued EMI in January 2019, alleging that when his 2003 deal is combined with extensions, it is void under California’s statute – which limits personal services contracts to no more than seven years.

EMI then fired back with their own lawsuit against West in New York in March last year, claiming the musician had made a “flagrant attempt to forum shop his way around” a provision of the contract that provided New York with exclusive jurisdiction.

Both parties appeared to have reached a settlement in September, but this then fell through, with bosses at the publishing company asking a federal judge in New York in December to re-open the case.

The judge gave the "Follow God" star and EMI until January 13th to reach a new deal.

They both informed the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday that they have reached an “agreement in principle” to finally settle the suit, the lawsuit.

If no other objections are made, the case will officially be settled on February 15th, according to court documents. 

