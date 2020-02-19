AllHipHop
Kanye West And EMI Settle Lawsuit, Agree To Pay Their Own Legal Bills

Nolan Strong
by

Kanye West's year-long battle with EMI over has back catalog has finally been resolved.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West and EMI have officially settled their court battle over the rap star's lucrative publishing catalog.

While the terms of the settlement remain under wraps, both sides filed paperwork with the court on February 18th to announce the dispute has been officially resolved.

Kanye West sued the publishing giant in January of 2019 after executives with the company allegedly refused to sell his catalog back to him for $8 million.

The rapper sued EMI for locking him into the deal he signed in 2003 before the release of his debut album The College Dropout, which amounted to "servitude."

EMI bosses didn't take kindly to Kanye's accusations and filed a countersuit claiming the Chicago rapper had taken multiple advances and signed various contract extensions.

Kanye and EMI almost settled their issues in September of 2019, but those talks fell through after both parties missed a court-imposed deadline of December 31st to resolve the matter or take the disagreement to trial.

In January, EMI announced the settlement talks were back on and that both parties had "reached an agreement in principle."

According to the latest filing, the lawsuit between Kanye West and EMI has been officially closed.

This time, lawyers for Kanye West and EMI have asked the judge to dismiss the complaint with prejudice and both sides have agreed to pay their legal bills.

