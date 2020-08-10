AllHipHop
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Hope To Save Their Marriage With Camping Trip

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye will be taking some time off the campaign trail to hit the real trails with his wife and kids!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are hoping a camping trip in Colorado can save their marriage.

The stars and their kids have been spotted in Miami, Florida after returning from a week-long vacation in the Dominican Republic, and now sources claim the family is set for a 'glamping' trip to Colorado.

The couple has been at odds ever since Kanye went public with claims he and his wife considered aborting their first child, North, at a political rally last month.

He then took to social media and attacked Kim and her mother, revealing he had been fighting for a divorce for two years.

The rapper later apologized to his wife, who put the whole ordeal down to her husband's latest bipolar episode.

Reports suggest the family vacation in the Dominican Republic was planned to help the couple rebuild its relationship.

