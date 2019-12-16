AllHipHop
Kanye West And Pastor Joel Osteen Going On Tour To Save Souls

AllHipHop Staff
Rap star Kanye West plans on working with Joel Osteen to spread the gospel of Christ with a new nationwide tour.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is reportedly taking his Sunday Service choir on tour alongside the famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen.

The pair recently performed together at Joel's Lakewood Church in Texas and, according to TMZ, they're plotting to take the show on the road across the U.S.

The publication reported the 42-year-old rapper and Joel, 56, are planning to host sermons in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

It comes after reports emerged the pair have booked New York's Yankee's Stadium for May 2nd, 2020 - which will apparently be the first stop on the jaunt - before the duo take over the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago sometime in September, 2021, as well as L.A.'s Dodger Stadium sometime that same year.

In November, the Jesus is King star helped the pastor fill his 16,800-seat, non-denominational Christian megachurch, and the resulting three-hour videos amassed over 4.8 million views across social media platforms.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian recently gushed over her husband's performance with his new pal, calling the set "amazing" and "so major."

