Kanye West Answers Rick Ross' Demand For A Meeting

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Bawse and presidential hopeful Yeezy decided to link up and kick it.

(AllHipHop News) A picture can say a thousand words.

So when Maybach Music Mogul, Rick Ross, and his “Monster” collaborator Kanye West popped up on Instagram on Friday the world went in a tailspin trying to figure out what in the world could be going on.

Earlier this month, Rozay took to his Instagram account to plead with Kanye to get in touch with him.

"I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on," Rick Ross said. "I just see what headlines come across and we know a lot of that s##t's inaccurate, so I’m gonna wait for his phone call again...I’m up to catch that motherf##ker and ask a few questions."

Well let’s look at the image of the pair's meeting:

The two look as if they are in a warehouse or loft with clothes laid out on the floor.

Perhaps they are partnering on a fashion business. Rozay is quite stylish in his Balenciaga sweatshirt and shorts. His mismatched sneaks bullhorns fashion-forward, as his high-end jewels and accessories scream out "high end."

Yeezy on the other hand presents himself in casual cool with stylized slip-ons and a customized airbrushed shirt with his daughter, North West in the center.

One guess as to why the two are together could be they are working on new music.

The rapper has been meeting with a gang of artists for his new album tentatively called Donda. Having the two on another track — just as major as Ye’s 2010 hit that also featured Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj— would have fans going bonkers.

