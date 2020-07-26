AllHipHop
Kanye West Begs Kim For Forgiveness With Public Apology

Maria Myraine

After a barrage of Tweets aimed at his wife, Kanye has issued an apology, amidst another mental breakdown.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West could be headed in the right direction after several mental breakdowns.

Ye recently issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian for the publicity his erratic behavior has garnered after his kick-off rally for President in South Carolina.

Last Sunday (July 19th) during his bizarre rant, Kanye claimed Harriett Tubman never freed slaves, while admitting he and his wife Kim considered aborting their first daughter North.

Later in the week, Kanye rolled out a series of tweets taking aim at his wife and her mom, Kris "Jong-Un" Jenner, and other family members for attempting to get the rapper committed, to get some help.

Kanye even threatened to divorce Kim, something that he had been supposedly contemplating for a while now after he found out she met Meek Mill at a hotel for a meeting about criminal justice reform.

Taking to Twitter, Ye apologized to his “wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.” He then admitted that he “did not cover her like she has covered” him.

If you’ve been following the news on Kanye, you are aware of the “bipolar episodes” he’s been having which have apparently resulted in him shutting his wife out - despite her efforts in trying to encourage him to seek help. 

