AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Booted From Presidential Race In Arizona

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A judge has ruled Kanye West should be kept off the ballot in Arizona because he is a member of The Birthday Party

(AllHipHop News) Who is advising Kanye West on this presidential bid?

The way things are going, perhaps it is the same people who suggested he claim the “Birthday Party” as his political affiliation.

While that might draw a chuckle, a serious matter that is causing serious problems for his campaign does surround his actual political affiliation, the Republican party.

According to CNN, two additional states are fighting to keep the “Jesus Walks” rapper off the ballot this upcoming November.

State judges are ordering Virginia and Arizona to not allow him to appear as a candidate court because he is not an actual Independent.

In Arizona, Judge Scott McCoy supported a filing made on Monday arguing that under the state’s legislation, Ye should not be on the ballot.

That is because Ye and 10 of the 11 electors that have pledged to support him are registered as Republicans.

The group can only get on the ballot if the signatures that he gathered were from people who were "not a registered member of a recognized political party."

There can only be one Republican and that is President Donald Trump.

The same thing happened to Kanye in Virginia today too. A judge ruled the 11 of his 13 "Elector Oaths" were invalid because they were obtained by fraudulent means.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Chika Calls Out Waka Flocka For His Comments About Police Killing Black People

The rising rapper tells the 'What The Flocka' reality show star to shut the hell up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor

"Whip Nae Nae" Rapper Silento Arrested For Hunting Girlfriend With A Hatchet

Silento brings new meaning to "watch me" as he has been arrested for terrorizing a family and his ex.

ClassicOne

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gloats Over Snitching In New Interview

Tekashi 6ix9ine opens up on why he snitched on his old gang buddies.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Beyonce Takes Over TV Studio For Top Secret Project

A TV studio cleared out their busy schedule to make room for Beyonce, who is working on some kind of top project.

AllHipHop Staff

James Brown's Daughter To Honor Chadwick Boseman In His Hometown In South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman will be remembered by the Godfather of Soul's daughter during a celebration in the actor's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott Gets His Own Meal At McDonald's

Hold the pickles! Rapper Travis Scott has unveiled his partnership with McDonald's and now he has his own meal!

Mike Winslow

Diddy Is Opening Another New Prep School

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making some moves on behalf of students during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Silentó Arrested For Domestic Violence & Assault With A Deadly Weapon

The Atlanta-bred rapper who popularized the "Whip/Nae Nae" dance craze is behind bars.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

omg007