Kanye West Booted From Presidential Race In Arizona

A judge has ruled Kanye West should be kept off the ballot in Arizona because he is a member of The Birthday Party

(AllHipHop News) Who is advising Kanye West on this presidential bid?

The way things are going, perhaps it is the same people who suggested he claim the “Birthday Party” as his political affiliation.

While that might draw a chuckle, a serious matter that is causing serious problems for his campaign does surround his actual political affiliation, the Republican party.

According to CNN, two additional states are fighting to keep the “Jesus Walks” rapper off the ballot this upcoming November.

State judges are ordering Virginia and Arizona to not allow him to appear as a candidate court because he is not an actual Independent.

In Arizona, Judge Scott McCoy supported a filing made on Monday arguing that under the state’s legislation, Ye should not be on the ballot.

That is because Ye and 10 of the 11 electors that have pledged to support him are registered as Republicans.

The group can only get on the ballot if the signatures that he gathered were from people who were "not a registered member of a recognized political party."

There can only be one Republican and that is President Donald Trump.

The same thing happened to Kanye in Virginia today too. A judge ruled the 11 of his 13 "Elector Oaths" were invalid because they were obtained by fraudulent means.