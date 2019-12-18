AllHipHop
Kanye West Bringing "Mary" To New York In Time For Christmas

AllHipHop Staff
by
Kanye West will honor his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ during a performance of his opera in New York.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Kanye West continues to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, through his new opera "Mary."

Kanye just announced he's taking over David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York this weekend, just before the Christmas holiday. 

The Chicago rapper/producer will present another performance of his Opera "Mary," which premiered last weekend at Art Basel in Miami. 

For those who have missed it, reps for Kanye describe Mary as "opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music." 

Once again, Kanye West will use director Vanessa Beecroft to execute his vision for Mary, which is the rapper's second opera featuring his Sunday Service collection of gospel singers.

In November, Kanye West premiered his first opera "Nebuchadnezzar," which debuted at the Hollywood Bowl to mixed reviews.

Kanye West's celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ via "Mary" will take place inside of David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center on December 22nd. 

