AllHipHop
Login

Kanye West Bringing The Gospel To Super Bowl LIV

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Rap star Kanye West wants to spread the word of Christ during this year's Super Bowl.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West will be kicking off Super Bowl Sunday (February 2) with a spiritual experience in Miami, Florida.

The "Stronger" hitmaker announced he'll be staging his weekly Sunday Service before the big game on Twitter, revealing the event will start at 11am at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - near the site of the Super Bowl.

It will mark West's first return to Miami since he debuted his opera, "Mary," as part of the city's Art Basel festival last month.

The Super Bowl - between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs - starts at 6: 30 pm local time, with Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira providing the half-time entertainment. 

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Moves To Seize $51 Million From Damon Dash
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBDam Dame https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
50 Cent Vows To Give Up Trolling In Wake After Kobe Bryant's Death
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI'll believe it when I see it https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Other Top Female Rappers To Be Celebrated At Rolling Loud Miami 2020
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBLove Nicki...hate her brother https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
Ice Cube Started Worrying After He Texted Kobe Bryant And Didn't Get A Reply
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBPray For LA https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
Lil Yachty's Mom Releases 'Raising A Rapper' Book
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI fix with yachty https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
Alicia Keys Joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
inf
infshe signed in blood smh all devil worshipers
Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
3
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBRip Mamba https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
Jhené Aiko Reveals When To Expect The Release Of Her 'Chilombo' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI can't wait https://music.apple.com/us/album/cheat-single/1448868969 …
EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspects Summoned To Court
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
aepamai
aepamaiKMPTW - HR, Associate & Feedback Portal Guide - https://kmptw.info This case is very serious and, i was shocked to hear…