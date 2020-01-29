Kanye West Bringing The Gospel To Super Bowl LIV

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West will be kicking off Super Bowl Sunday (February 2) with a spiritual experience in Miami, Florida.

The "Stronger" hitmaker announced he'll be staging his weekly Sunday Service before the big game on Twitter, revealing the event will start at 11am at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - near the site of the Super Bowl.

It will mark West's first return to Miami since he debuted his opera, "Mary," as part of the city's Art Basel festival last month.

The Super Bowl - between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs - starts at 6: 30 pm local time, with Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira providing the half-time entertainment.